LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana lawmakers introduce a new law they say would protect West Clark teachers.
In June, Clark County voters approved a split of West Clark Community Schools into two new school districts: Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville. Last week, the split was made official during the first board meeting of the Borden-Henryville meeting. The Silver Creek School Corporation held it's first board meeting Monday.
Now, State Representatives Steve Davisson, R-73, and Karen Engleman, R-70, say the House Enrolled Act 1066 will protect teacher contracts despite the split.
Under the new law, the representatives say teachers with effective or highly effective ratings will receive employment preferences at the newly created districts.
