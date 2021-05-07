LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three new lemurs are making their debut in a newly-renovated exhibit at the Louisville Zoo.
Nine-year-old Hermes, 8-year-old Hawthorne and 8-year-old Cedar, all males, came to the Derby City from the Utica Zoo in Utica, New York.
Zoo officials said the trio joins Ivan and Faust, both 28, who have called Louisville's zoo home since 1994.
The lemur exhibit, which used to be called Lemur Mountain, is one of the first stops in the zoo. It was recently redesigned and renovated to include new climbing structures for the lemurs. It also features new green space, plants, a large tree for climbing and a heated hut structure/dry shelter for added space for the lemurs when it's cool or rains, zoo officials said in a news release Friday.
The zoo said the lemurs are currently separated into two groups that are being rotating on and off the exhibit but will be "integrated together" in the new space at some point.
The Louisville Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through September. For ticket information, click here. As part of the zoo's COVID-19 precautions, tickets must be purchased in advance.
