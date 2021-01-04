LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council welcomed two new members on Monday ahead of the first council meeting of the year.
Jacorey Arthur, a first time council member, will represent district 4, which includes downtown and Old Louisville. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents district 8, which includes a large portion of Bardstown Road, was also sworn in as a new council member.
Other incumbent council members who won reelection were also sworn in Monday.
All council members will be participating in the first council meeting that began at 4 p.m.
