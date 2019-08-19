LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mural in Louisville honors both the Kentucky Derby and bourbon.
The colorful mural on the side of Park Place Lofts near Louisville Slugger Field features horses breaking from the starting gate.
Brown-Forman employee Keith Anderson finished the mural last week after two months of work. It's a replica of his artwork for the 2018 Woodford Reserve Derby bottle.
Anderson was recently named the official artist for the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.