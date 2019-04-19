LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Emergency Services is about to add 18 new paramedics to the department’s ranks.
The graduation ceremony planned for Wednesday will cap off the nearly two-year journey for the students. LMES started the paramedic academy in June 2017. There is a national shortage of paramedics, so the department decided to create its own academy to help with retention.
In order to become a paramedic, the applicant must first be an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Forty EMTs applied from Louisville and nearby departments. The class was whittled down to 36 students. Over the course of nearly two years, several left the industry. But Wednesday, 22 EMTs will graduate. Of that group, four are with other nearby departments and 18 and with Louisville Metro.
Metro Louisville created the paramedic class with the understanding that the EMTs would complete the requirements on their own time so the department did not have to budget extra payroll costs. It was considered a hybrid class, so students did much of the studying on their own and then completed group classes that included more hands-on scenarios and case studies.
“It involves almost 1,200 hours of classroom time,” LMES Maj. Chris Lokits said. “Two-hundred-plus hours of clinical time in area hospitals and an additional 200 plus hours of ride time.”
The process to become licensed as a paramedic involves more class time and training than an EMT, because the level of care and critical thinking is intensified.
“They really bring an aspect of the emergency department right to your living room,” Lokits said.
Brian Dant, currently an EMT with Louisville Metro, has been studying with the current paramedic class. He said he is excited to graduate next week. The upgrade in his career will help his family, and he wants to be able to provide more quality care to the community.
“When they call, that’s what we’re here for,” Dant said. “We give up a lot to be in this process, but in the end, you hope it’s rewarding. You can’t make it in this field if you don’t have the desire to help people and want to be there for them in their time of need.”
By upgrading 18 Louisville EMTs to the status of paramedics, which includes a pay increase, the department will essentially be creating 18 EMT vacancies. But the department already has the next EMT academy slated to begin in early May. And it’s expected the academy will fill the current vacancies.
Lokits said the new paramedic positions and the future EMT positions are not in jeopardy based on any changes that might happen with the city’s current budget concerns, because “the programs have been in the works for a good long while now.”
The paramedic graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to attend.
