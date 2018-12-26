New low-barrier shelter in Louisville to seek funding help from city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new low-barrier homeless shelter in Louisville invites each person who needs a warm night to "come as you are."
The city set aside more than $600,000 to help the homeless this winter. At the new Wayside Rescue Station, there is hope that some of that money will help fund their new low-barrier shelter. The shelter opened on Christmas Eve and has housed around 90 people each night.
"We're very pleasantly surprised we haven't had any problems," said Nina Moseley, chief operating officer at Wayside Christian Mission.
The low-barrier shelter offers free meals, beds, showers and laundry. Keeping the doors open will cost around $5,000 per month.
"We need towels for the showers. We really don't have a good supply of towels," Moseley said. "We need laundry detergent. We need toilet paper."
Moseley said the shelter submitted a proposal to the city to seek extra funding from the budget surplus, which was mostly dedicated to homeless services. It's the first shelter of its kind in Louisville and has fewer restrictions than a traditional shelter.
"We learned there were four areas that were preventing people from coming into the shelter," Moseley said.
In a low-barrier shelter, those rules are lifted. Couples can stay together. People who are intoxicated are allowed inside. Those previously banned get a second chance, and pets are welcome.
Helen Bradford is in the shelter with her dog named Bear and said she's thankful for a place where they're both allowed inside.
"He was in doggy foster care for three months, but you only get 90 days," Bradford said. "I was hoping I'd have a place by then, but I didn't. We had to sleep under the viaduct, in a bush, in a friend's house a couple nights, whatever you could find."
Now, they have a safe place to sleep until Bradford moves into permanent housing.
Case managers and outreach groups are also on hand for extra help.
"Now I can concentrate on getting to the next step rather than concentrating on whether (Bear's) OK or not," Bradford said.
The city is supposed to review applications after the first of the year and award the money by mid-January.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.