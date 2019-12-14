LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years of construction, the $28 million, 77,000-square-foot Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway opened its doors to members on Saturday just in time to celebrate the holidays.
The walls of the new building were decorated for Christmas, and members flooded the basketball court for pick-up games. One member even arrived two hours before the scheduled opening time to be the first one to experience the new facility.
The new building features a fitness center, pool, classrooms, an indoor track and a Kid's Club. The location will also have the Best Buy Teen Tech Center working to prepare children for the future of technology.
"It's really all the wrap-around services to care for our community," Branch Executive Director Bruce Jeffery said. "Two-and-a-half years of construction was for this day, for people to be able to come into the YMCA."
The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is set to hold an official ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Dec. 18. To learn more on membership, call 502-935-9622 or visit YMCALouisville.org.
