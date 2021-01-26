LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders hope a new program emphasizing mask wearing will help keep kids safe from COVID-19.
The new initiative is called "Masks for Kids."
New masks are being donated for the program, and the bulk of them will go to students in the Jefferson County Public Schools district, as officials hope to return to school before the end of the school year.
The initiative, which was announced Tuesday morning, started with Christopher 2X and his organization, Game Changers. He says the idea came to him a few months ago when his granddaughter got sick and had a COVID-19 scare.
The experience caused him to want to drive home the importance of mask wearing and ensure that clean masks were available when kids needed them.
That's why 2X partnered with JCPS, Louisville Metro Government, U of L Hospital and YMCA to begin a mask donation.
"It saddens my heart to see kids with dirty masks, sometimes no masks at times," Christopher 2X said. "We just wanted to be at least a soundboard to raise the awareness button around masks for kids."
"To think the lack of a mask could be a barrier for a child to stay safe or get back to school at the appropriate time -- that's unthinkable and it's unacceptable, so together we can eliminate this barrier," said Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville.
Masks for Kids has already collected around 5,000 masks from doctors and medical students, and Master P has donated 3,000 masks to the initiative.
Donations can be dropped off at any of the 10 YMCA locations in the region, now through mid-March.
JCPS plans to hand out the masks in schools. The district says the initiative will play a huge role in keeping kids safe when they do return to in-person learning.
