LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Men and women who have suffered the effects of violent crime are pushing for change in Kentucky.
New members of the Crime Survivors Council were introduced Wednesday in Frankfort.
Some of them have been forced to deal with homicide, domestic violence or sexual assault.
Many of the new members spoke publicly about their trauma Wednesday morning for the first time.
"I am a survivor of domestic violence, and I'm excited to be a council member in regards to recreating the narrative in what a victim looks like," said Robin Garner, a victim of domestic violence. "There are so many young girls involved in abusive relationships, but they're not calling it domestic violence. They've been conditioned to believe this is passion, this is love, and this is what it's supposed to look like."
Moving forward, the council hopes to influence public policy to create laws that are beneficial to crime victims.
