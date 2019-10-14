LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pilot program focusing on diversity is giving college graduates the chance to teach with Jefferson County Public Schools.
The goal of the one-year “transition to teaching” initiative is to teach, mentor and offer more support to students of color in JCPS.
“If the teacher force isn’t reflecting the students, then we have an issue,” said Celia Jackson, one of 15 students taking part in the program.
Monday night was the first of a year-long class for those who already have a degrees but decided they want to change to teaching and get their certification. Jackson has a degree in Cultural Communications from Simmons College of Kentucky but said she is ready for a change.
“There is an incredible amount of evidence-based research that is now showing that it makes a difference when children are exposed to African American teachers, especially children of color,” said Angela French-Coles, the program’s instructor. “Due to the critical shortage of teachers of color, that makes this initiative all the more important.”
Lauren Lusco has a degree in marketing but always thought her true calling was to be a teacher.
“To me, it’s important, because I think children need to see people that look like them," she said. "They need to know, 'Hey, I can do that.'"
Instructors said the critical shortage of teachers of color makes the initiative that more important. Hiring more minority teachers is part of the district’s racial equity plan that was passed in January.
More than 100 people applied for the program, and 15 were selected. Of the 15, only two are Simmons graduates.
“We don’t want anyone wasting their time,” French-Coles said. “We want to be sure that we can help them develop a clear path to teacher certification.”
After the program is over, Jackson plans on getting her masters in counseling and working in JCPS — the district she attended.
“Sometimes you say when you are a kid, ‘Oh, one day I want to be a teacher. One day, I want to do this.’ But you don’t really think about the steps you have to take to get there,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting. It’s a whole other pathway I am taking, and I love it.”
Instructors hope the pilot program will eventually lead to the students teaching in a residency program.
