LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource in Louisville is working to connect the county's homeless population with services in the area.
Volunteers of America Mid-States launched a new mobile outreach program Thursday morning.
The program is a new addition of VOA Home, which provides emergency shelter and individualized case management to help those without shelter find safe, stable and affordable housing.
"We have been working very hard to launch this program," said Danielle Cavanaugh, program manager for VOA Home. "What we are doing is many of the resources are located downtown in order to get IDs, birth certificates, Social Security cards. The idea is we are partnering with the city to bring those services to them.”
The outreach van will be parked at set areas throughout Louisville Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to Volunteers of America, all locations will be outside of the Watterson Expressway or near the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Cavanaugh said the van will be at Voice of Truth Church on Valley Station Road on Thursdays and Fairdale Christian on Fridays. She said other set locations are in the works.
"We're just a little small church trying to do big and mighty things," said Laura Gex with Voice of Truth Church.
Gex believes providing these services further out in the county will help many people who don't often venture downtown for resources.
The goal of the mobile program is to help people living without shelter get needed resources, transportation to shelters, and other housing support.
"There's a big need," Gex said. "A lot of people out here in Valley Station need a lot of help. There's no resources out here for nobody. A lot of the homeless don't want to go downtown."
Dr. Susan Buchino, the director of the Homeless Services Division for Louisville Metro's Office of Resilience and Community Services said while it's difficult to know exactly how many people are living on the streets in the city, that during freezing temperatures last month, more than 1,000 people were looking for shelter.
"We think that we were able to identify over 1,200 individuals needing shelter, emergency shelter on Christmas Eve," said Buchino.
She said best practices to help people right now are leaning toward non-congregate shelter (like hotel rooms instead of large settings) and bringing services to people where they are.
"That's one of the reasons why the city has partnered with VOA to start a new outreach team," she said.
Buchino went on to explain, "We've seen homelessness spread. Obviously all of the resources are centrally located. Hospitals are downtown. Transportation is hard to come by and people don't really know. You don't wake up on the day that you're homeless and go, 'Oh, I need to call this person and I can Google all this.' And so learning about the system and the resources that are available is really tough."
She said as more people lose their housing, it's important to have extended outreach.
"The annual census of people who used homeless services in Louisville did increase by a thousand people between fiscal year 20 in fiscal year 21. And so that’s just people who use the services," she added.
Gex said to make changes, it will take community support.
"It takes a village to to do what we do. And we're just all trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus, trying to do what's right, love one another. Let's show them the love that everybody has," said Gex.
Buchino said there is hope going into 2023.
"I really hope that the city is able to dedicate more funding in the future to the crisis that's at hand now and really looking into best practices," she said. "I'm hopeful that we really do see some positive change in that the people who need help get get that help."
Anyone looking to contact Volunteers of America to get assistance with shelter information, housing resources, or referrals to community resources can call 502-417-7503.
