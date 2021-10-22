LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile treatment center is helping under-served people in Louisville.
Until 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 22), it's parked behind the Taco Bell at the corner of South Brook Street and West Broadway.
It offers everything from showers, haircuts, clean clothes, and hygiene products, to medical attention, massages and food.
Organizers say getting Kentucky out of the drug epidemic and reducing homelessness will require an innovative approach like this.
"All of these things are a holistic approach to care, empowering the community, encouraging a community that really doesn't get a lot of services right now," said Terry Harris of the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition.
The Louisville Recovery Community Connection, Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition, and UofL Hospital partnered to make this outreach happen.
They hope to offer this quarterly, if not monthly.
