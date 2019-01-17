New MSD floodplain maps to affect insurance rates for more than 2,000 homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you live in Louisville, you'll want to double check if your home is now in a floodplain.
MSD is updating its floodplain maps, and it could affect insurance rates for more than 2,000 families in Jefferson County. Some of them are now out of a floodplain, but others will be added to new ones.
MSD held a public open house Thursday night at the Southwest Government Center, where Skip Bowen was checking his home's status.
"We're paying about $1,400 a year for flood insurance," said Bowen, who lives in PRP. "When you're on a fixed income, that $1,400 a year kills you."
In the 18 years Bowen has lived in his PRP neighborhood, he said his home has never flooded.
"The only thing close to us is a drainage ditch behind the neighbors across the street from me," he said.
Still, the new maps say there's a 1 percent chance it could happen.
"The regulatory standard is a 1 percent annual chance flood," said Carey Johnson, assistant director of the Kentucky Division of Water. "So basically, what that equates to is 1 percent chance that this flood could occur in any given year."
The Division of Water worked with FEMA and MSD to revise the city's flood maps to figure out its flood risks. According to the maps, 1,100 homes are newly in a floodplain, and 1,400 homes were taken out.
"Floodplains are a very dynamic thing, because rainfall and runoff patterns change all the time," Johnson said. "So development and just the amount of rainfall we've received changes how the water runs off the landscape into the creeks."
It takes about a year for new maps to take effect.
"Some of those that live in the flood-prone areas may not realize the new maps are going to affect them," Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler said. "It looks like a lot of (homeowners) are going to be taken off of the floodplain list, which is a great thing, but there are some that are going to be added.
"If they buy flood insurance now, they're going to be grandfathered in in a much cheaper rate."
To check your home's floodplain status, click here.
