LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mural of Muhammad Ali was unveiled Wednesday on the side of the Chestnut Street YMCA.
It was painted by artist Shepherd Fairey and towers seven stories in the Russell neighborhood.
@wdrb_news The Greatest | New mural of Muhammad Ali is nearing completion in Louisville. #muhammadali #louisville #louisvilleky #thegreatest #ali #mural #murals ♬ Muhammed Ali Speaks - Marcel P. Black
The mural faces Central High School where Ali went to school. The mural is based on a photo of the boxer in an interview in 1967.
Fairey and three painters worked on the project. Fairey is the artist who made several of the Hope mages, featuring former President Barack Obama.
