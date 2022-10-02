LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed.
According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours.
Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has been ordered and the machine should be restocked in the next few days.
Narcan is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and this is the first vending machine of its kind in Kentucky.
Each package from the machine has one dose of Narcan. The machine can be accessed 24/7.
In 2021, there were 46 overdose deaths in Hardin County.
Related Stories:
- Vine Grove Police Department installs Narcan vending machine to curb overdose deaths
- Narcan vending machines installed at southern Indiana health care centers to curb overdose deaths
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.