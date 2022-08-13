LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit Oldham County held its first fundraiser that will go to supporting veterans, by asking one simple question: How can I help?
The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December. The foundation plans to help veterans in Oldham County with everything from home renovations to counseling services.
On Saturday, the foundation hosted an event at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In. It included live music, kids games, silent auctions and a dunking booth that collected money to help with some of its initial goals.
Laura Criswell, Griffith's mother, started the foundation to honor her son.
"He always said, 'how can I help? How can I help you? What can I do?' And he did it," Criswell said.
The 39-year-old Army veteran did three combat tours in Afghanistan. His family said the nonprofit was created to carry on his dream of helping veterans and children.
At the time of his death, Griffith was attending the University of Louisville studying psychology. He hoped to become a mental health counselor for families in Oldham County.
"I could sit and cry and mourn but I want to do is let people know Griff the way I knew him, the way all these people new Danny," Criswell said.
While the foundation will help supply veterans with basic needs and counseling, it also plans to help young students in need of access to technology for classwork.
The family says there was good attendance at the first event, with hopes the foundation will have an impact for years to come.
"Seeing people from the community kind of funneling in just blesses my heart," Chrissy Hancock, Griffith's sister, said.
"'How can I help' that's on the back of our shirt, it isn't just something that we say," Criswell said. "This is something that he did that we want to do. We want to be like Griff."
People can keep up with future foundation fundraiser events by following its Facebook page. The organization also has a Venmo account "@BeLikeGriffFoundation" where people can donate.
