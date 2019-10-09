LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There may be soon be fewer panhandlers on Louisville streets, thanks to a new ordinance that's now in effect.
In August, the Metro Council approved the ordinance with a 17-7 vote. The ordinance specifies where people can cross the road, prevents people from loitering in medians, and clarifies how people or organizations can solicit.
It also bans pedestrians from approaching vehicles, with only a few exceptions. The council says people can still advertise, solicit and protest on sidewalks, but can't go into the street.
Police will hand out fines to violators, ranging from $25 to $250, despite concerns that such fines may unfairly burden panhandlers who could end up in jail if they are unable to pay. Pat Mulvihill (D-10), one of the sponsors of the ordinance, said in August that is not the intention, and hopes people will follow the law.
Mulvihill added that he believes there will be an educational period before police begin fining people, and instead teaching them where someone can and cannot walk or stand.
