LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health outreach program is coming to west Louisville.
Humana and Volunteers of America have partnered to create the Determined Health program, which will send health workers into the community to connect residents to health services. Those workers will also help with social service needs like food, clothing and housing.
Officials said their goal is to reduce the health disparity across the city.
"This is definitely a tremendous need for this community," said Dr. Janika Sherrod of Volunteers of America. "When we look at particular zip codes, we see that in those zip codes — especially in the west end of Louisville, in the Shawnee area — they have a lower life expectancy than those who, for instance, live in the east end of Louisville."
After Friday's announcement, the program hosted a community health fair with diabetes and cancer screenings, along with COVID-19 vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.