New park planned to open in 2019 in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park will be built on a half acre piece of land in Fairdale that and will include a bandstand, space for concert seating and a connection to the Louisville Loop. And outgoing Louisville Metro Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch calls it her retirement gift to Fairdale.
City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the park Friday, a continuation of what residents call the ongoing revolution of the area's landscape.
"You wouldn't recognize it today from what it looked like even 20 years ago," said Larry Hicks, who, along with his wife, Charlotte, is a lifelong Fairdale resident.
The Hicks are excited about the changes and even supported the controversial roundabout that opened to drivers last year.
"I knew it needed something here, because the traffic flow was just horrendous," Larry Hicks said.
Welch is retiring in a few days, but for more than a decade, she has represented the Fairdale area on Metro Council. She said, ironically, $300,000 left over from the roundabouts will pay for the new park.
"I've had people apologize to me for the nasty things they said beforehand," Welch said.
The Fairdale Village Green Park will include a bandstand, a trailhead to the Louisville Loop and a memorial flag courtyard.
"I am so happy to be able to do this, but, you know, nothing goes quick in government," Welch said.
Crews are expected to start and finish construction in 2019. It'll become Metro Louisville's 121st park.
“Fairdale Village Green is going to be a wonderful addition to that area and a spectacular gateway to Jefferson Memorial Forest,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. “I’d like to recognize CW Welch for her tireless dedication to the residents of the South Points Scenic Area and throughout her district and thank her for her service. This park is a fitting tribute to all her hard work.”
