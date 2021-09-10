LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health has teamed up with a Kentucky-based company to offer more COVID-19 tests to Hoosiers for free.
Under the partnership, Gravity Diagnostics will collect up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day, including rapid antigen and PCR tests.
State health officials say the sites, which will be posted here, will be at "designated locations for fixed periods of time to increase the availability of testing in communities that currently lack adequate testing resources," according to a news release.
Officials say the testing, which is expected to scale up in the coming weeks, is in response to the the state's higher positivity rate. On Friday, the state's positivity rate stood at 11.6%, with 2,952 new cases reported, according to Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard.
“Having Gravity on board allows us to offer testing in communities with higher need for longer periods so that our mobile units can continue to host shorter testing and vaccination clinics in other areas of the state," said State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.
Officials say while community testing is the "initial focus" of the partnership, the company will also provide voluntary testing for school districts if they are interested.
