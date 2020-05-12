LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lincoln Trail Workforce Development Board is working to get more people employed through a new program.
On Tuesday, it's Workforce Crisis Task Force announced the completion of the first Expungement Benefit Program case study, a pilot program that helps people get through the expungement process and fees to remove Class D felony convictions from their records by working with employers to help employees.
Hardin Memorial Health was the first employer to participate in the program. It helped Timi-Michelle Tolhurst, a HMH employee, get through the expungement process.
Tolhurst was the first to complete the expungement process from start to finish. She was arrested for drug possession and later went back to school to get her degree.
"And last week, I completed a background check that came back clean for the first time in 10 years, so that was pretty exciting to see," Tolhurst said. "And just how amazing that can be not only for my life but for other people that haven't had that support but need that support."
A person can also be eligible for the program if they have a misdemeanor felony, have been acquitted or get a pardon from the governor.
