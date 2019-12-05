LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new principal at Iroquois High School says one of his chief goals is to make the school a safer place.
Rob Fulk replaces former Principal Clay Holbrook, who volunteered for reassignment.
On Wednesday, during his first week on the job, Fulk met with a team of teachers and parents to talk about adding 17 surveillance cameras inside and outside the school.
Those new cameras would cover blind spots that current cameras don't cover.
The Jefferson County Public Schools district hopes to have the new cameras installed by the time students return from winter break.
Fulk, who had previously been principal of Moore High School, is taking over a school that's been in the spotlight this year after several violent incidents involving students.
Just last month, a student was found in a pool of his own blood with a broken jaw on a bathroom floor. Four Iroquois students, including 18-year-old Damon Simmons Jr., have been charged in the assault.
An Iroquois freshman was arrested and a teacher placed on leave after the two got into a fight Oct. 28 over her request that the teen put away his cell phone.
And Holbrook himself was a victim in an Oct. 17 assault after he was hit in the face while trying to break up a fight involving six female students.
