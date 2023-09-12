LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new work-study program will prepare Oldham County students for pharmacy jobs at Baptist Health's Central Pharmacy Service Center.
Baptist Health invested $40 million to create the center on its La Grange campus last year. The 102,000-square-foot facility is still under construction, but Baptist Health's Chief Pharmacy officer said the building will be used for a logistic center, filling medication and a call center.
"Immediately, as soon as things open, we'll be able to bring around 400 students in here, we hope to be able to rotate them through the hospital and the pharmacy facility and let those kids see it and let them live it," said Matt Watkins, principal of the Arvin Education Center, where students will take part in the work-study program to prepare for the jobs.
"I know they're talking about a STEM lab and stuff like that. And that's where our kids are really going to shine. When a kid gets to get in there and put their hands near it or see the real action of what goes on for the rest of their careers, that's the power. That's the power of education and the power of our community."
The center created 200 jobs and will be running by June 2024.
