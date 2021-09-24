NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A change in quarantine rules for Indiana students is starting to have an effect in New Albany as fewer students are in quarantine than at any point this year.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced about three weeks ago that the rules would be changed for when students have to quarantine at home. Students who are a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if they are "consistently" using masks. Previously, students had to quarantine regardless of whether they were wearing masks.
New Albany Floyd County Schools implemented the new policy almost immediately. The district has had a mask mandate in place since mid-August.
At one point, around 1,000 students had to quarantine in the district of about 11,000 students. As of Thursday morning, that number was down to about 270, according to Superintendent Dr. Bradley Snyder.
"That's a 75% reduction, if I'm doing the math right," Snyder said. "And that's a lot of kids and a lot of individual homes receiving some benefit here."
And so far, COVID-19 cases have not increased in the district, Snyder said.
"We are cresting or have crested," he said. "It's not going up like it was and it's not going down per se, but it's definitely not going up."
The district is still notifying parents of a possible exposure for students.
