LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Laurice Henry's 17-year-old son, Decorian Curry, was killed in a drive-by shooting in May, her entire family suffered the pain.
"The type of pain of losing a child is the worst pain ever," Henry said. "My life has actually stopped. I'm at a standstill."
A report released Monday by anti-violence activist Christopher 2X raises alarms about the impact of gun violence on Louisville families such as Henry's.
"Violence: Impact on Children Learning" goes beyond the raw numbers, and is designed to put faces on the acts of violence, and motivate the community to work together on solutions.
"I don't know if we've had a decade that's been more trauma impacted on children and families like this decade," said 2X during a news conference at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
According to the report, there have been nearly 5,000 gunshots reported in Louisville in the past 18 months.
"We hear gunshots constantly in our neighborhoods," said 2X.
The report details the stories of families impacted by the trauma.
"And it talks about a 12- and a 13-year-old who don't even want to leave the front porch anymore," said 2X.
The constant threat of gunfire is affecting the education and behavior of children, according to Jennie Benner, senior director of the child development center at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
"We have seen a rise in behavior issues in children that we serve. And we serve children that are infants six weeks all the way up to age 5," Benner said, urging that teachers be trained on ways to help students cope.
In a statement, Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said, "I am really supportive of their work, and thankful to Chris and his colleagues for undertaking the project. I believe it will be very impactful."
The report makes clear that it will take the entire community to address the problem.
"We don't have a violent crime problem in west Louisville. Our city has a violent crime problem," said Russell Coleman, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.
The report does not recommend any changes in state or local policies. 2X said it is designed to raise awareness and spark conversation.
"And the goal simply is -- if there's help out here, stop being so timid about seeking the help," he said.
Laurice Henry is getting counseling, but said it will take time to ease the pain.
"It's going to take a lot of time -- a lot," she said. "Because that was my baby."
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman is planning a summit next year to bring various stakeholders together to brainstorm solutions to both the violence and the resulting trauma.
