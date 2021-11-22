LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers with questions about COVID-19 treatment can now call 211 to get more information about the first FDA approved infusion treatment.
Monoclonal antibody treatments, which are meant to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital and prevent people from dying, is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In some cases, it it also approved by the FDA to prevent COVID-19 following exposure to the virus, according to Indiana health officials.
Indiana residents who call 211 will be connected to the support center Crush COVID. The service will direct the resident to the nearest treatment site by their zip code.
Nearly 100 sites across Indiana are serving as infusion centers.
