NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant in New Albany knows how to make customers happy.
Bliss Artisan Ice Cream and Handcrafted Pizza will open inside the Breakwater Apartments at Fifth and Spring Streets.
The complex caught fire in 2017 but has been rebuilt.
There are currently four Bliss locations either open or under construction in Kentucky and Indiana.
The restaurant hosts a happy hour, charging students half-price every afternoon from 3-4:30 p.m.
The new location on Spring Street is scheduled to open in the spring.
