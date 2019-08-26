LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work will begin soon on additional safety measures for Louisville's spaghetti junction this fall after a series of wrecks have led to questions about the ramp's design.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work will begin to alleviate crash concerns "before November 1."
Last month, WDRB News first reported that KYTC was reviewing the junction and crashes that have occurred frequently on the ramp from I-71 and I-64 onto I-65. KYTC received preliminary approval for the changes in July, but officials were waiting for final approval before moving forward.
"The Federal Highway Administration requested information from the Cabinet concerning several additional alternate alignments for the curve," KYTC spokeswoman Jordan Smith in an email. "Upon analyzing those, it was determined that the alignment in KYTC’s initial proposal was the best option."
Plans call for overhead signs at the ramp, new interstate logos on the road’s surface and new pavement markers that give drivers more time to adjust as the ramp’s lanes narrow. There's no word on when the work would be completed.
The wrecks, which were single-passenger-vehicles crashes, blocked lanes Monday morning. But tractor trailer wrecks in the past several years have snarled traffic in the area and shut those ramps down several times.
Spaghetti junction was redesigned and rebuilt in 2016 as part of the Ohio River Bridges project. A WDRB News analysis of crash data found there have been around 200 crashes in the junction since the start of 2017.
