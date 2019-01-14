SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jerry Goodin -- the new Scott County Sheriff in Indiana -- has promised to rid the county of its drug problem by taking a zero-tolerance stance on drug crimes.
Seventeen drug-related arrests were made in the first nine days under Sheriff Goodin.
"We will not take failure as an option," Goodin said. "I will guarantee you we will not take failure as an option. We can't, okay? The stakes are too high."
The charges of the arrested suspects range from methamphetamine- to marijuana-related charges, and deal with anything ranging from drug dealing, to possession of drug paraphernalia.
All 17 of the arrests took place from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11. Many of the arrests were the end result of traffic stops.
"We're prioritizing right now," Goodin said. "We're taking the complaints of the community -- and we're receiving numerous complaints, which we're very pleased about -- and we're prioritizing what we think are the areas we need to go to."
