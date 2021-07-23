LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security cameras show exactly what happened during an attempted kidnapping in the Highlands area, and it only took a few seconds.
The video obtained by WDRB shows a girl skateboarding Tuesday evening on Strathmoor Boulevard, not far from Atherton High School. A red car drives by a short time later. At the top of the screen, the video shows the girl bending down to tie her shoe, the car pulls up and she takes off running.
Louisville Metro Police say a white man in his 30s told the girl to get into the car in those moments. They're now looking for that car -- a red or burgundy 1990's Toyota Corolla, and the man who was behind the wheel. LMPD believes a woman with dark hair was in the front passenger seat.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to police through the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
