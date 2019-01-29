New shelter opens up to house Jeffersonville homeless population in bitter cold

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Volunteers in Jeffersonville are trying to make sure everyone stays safe as the temperatures drop.
They're opening an emergency homeless shelter for the next few days. Thirty beds will be available inside West Maple Baptist Church off Mulberry Street in downtown Jeffersonville.
Organizers say they expect the facility to fill up, but the hope is that it can turn into more than a shelter.
"We have the health department coming in to offer Hep C and HIV testing," said Paul Stensrud with Exit 0 Homeless Outreach. "We're going to work on getting some flu shots out here, so it's more or less turning into a one-stop shop."
The shelter opened at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will stay open until Friday.
