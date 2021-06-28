LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New signs are going up at Iroquois Park.
One greets visitors at the entrance of the park.
Others point the way around inside to make it easier for visitors to find their way around.
And they show just how much the park has to offer with an amphitheater, a playground and splash area, a disc golf course, an archery range, the overlook and more.
Louisville Parks and Recreation says similar signs will also be placed at Tyler Park.
