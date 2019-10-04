LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Theft from vehicles in downtown Louisville has climbed 16% in 2019 compared to the same time period last year, and vehicle theft is up 38%.
"We're taking approximately 800 to 1,000 break-in reports every year just in the downtown area," LMPD Resource Officer Robert Oliver said.
Louisville's busy and bustling downtown sees 70,000 workers per day, and thieves are preying on all those vehicles congregating in the central business district.
"The most common is an unlocked vehicle with a key fob left inside of it," said Lt. Col. Joshua Judah, LMPD's assistant chief of police. "Technology that is supposed to prevent thefts like this is actually enabling it."
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said she often has to dodge evidence of the car crimes downtown.
"You can tell there's been a spree of auto break-ins as I ride my bike downtown," she said. "And then up on the bike path, you can see all the broken glass, and you'll see it at about 10 or 12 spots in a row."
A sign projected at Fourth Street Live! will be replicated in 100 locations throughout the central business district in hopes of reminding all motorists to lock their cars, take their keys, and hide their belongings to prevent smash-and-grab crimes.
"I believe that in a year from now, when we look at the statistics, we will see a decrease in the central business district of theft from automobiles and theft of automobiles," Judah said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.