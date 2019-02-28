LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer players from Louisville City FC were on hand Thursday for the grand opening of a new soccer field near Churchill Downs.
Players from tried out the new field at William Harrison Park, after the Louisville Parks Foundation raised more than $180,000 to build the field.
It's the second soccer field to be built in a public park, and is part of the city's plan to provide opportunities for young people and keep them healthy.
"For the soccer community, fields like this are what we dream of -- that kids have access to it," said Mario Sanchez with Louisville City FC.
"It doesn't matter where they live, but a beautiful facility like this is going to help improve the game, and most importantly give kids access to play. And that's something I'm really proud of."
The Louisville Parks Foundation is still raising money for a third turf soccer field in Wyandotte Park.
