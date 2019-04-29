New Starting Gate Suites rooftop lounge opens at Churchill Downs for Derby 145

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week is the final stretch leading up to the Kentucky Derby, and crews are making last-minute preparations. They’re planting flowers, mowing grass, setting up bars and stocking refrigerators all the way up until the end.
Guests this year have more seating options and changes to look forward to at historic Churchill Downs.
The new $5 million Starting Gate Suites rooftop lounge opens this year, a rooftop has space for 250 standing and 250 seated guests.
“We're always trying to respect the history and tradition of this 145-year-old facility, but you also have to continue to move the ball forward,” Churchill Downs Communication Director Darren Rogers said.
The grandstands saw a grand makeover with new seating this year.
“From the old metal chairs, they now have chairs with padded seats,” Rogers said.
Guests can now enter the infield at the new box office at Fourth Street and Central Avenue.
“We gave more turn stiles and more magnetometers,” Rogers said. “We think it will get people in and out easier.”
Among the changes to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is a change in leadership.
“We have something special planned on Kentucky Derby day between races,” Roger said. “It will be around the 2 o’clock hour, and it will be a winner’s circle ceremony. His wife Dee, the family, the girls will be on hand.”
As crews race to prepare for these 150,000 visitors, they’ll continue planting flowers, mowing grass and stocking bars up until the most exciting two minutes in sports.