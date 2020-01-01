LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new year means a new way of dealing with Louisville children who get into trouble and a new debate over the best way to handle juvenile justice in the city.
Metro Louisville's Juvenile Detention Center officially closed at midnight on New Year’s Eve as part of the city’s effort to plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole caused primarily by rising pension costs.
After months of negotiations, the state has now taken over, opening a youth detention facility at its Louisville Day Treatment Center on La Grange Road. The city will pay the state $685,000 to help cover the initial price tag and is also paying the costs of transporting the kids to and from the facility.
“By eliminating these detention services, it allows the city to save million dollars,” said Metro Council President David James, who applauds the move.
James said young offenders will get the services they need, and he's not concerned that the new center has only 16 beds. When those beds are full, the kids will be taken to facilities elsewhere in the state.
“The goal is to try and detain only the children that need to be detained," he said. "If we have more than 16, then those children will have to go someplace else."
Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican who chairs the subcommittee that funds juvenile justice, called the move “a really good first step.” But long-term, Nemes said wants the state to invest in keeping young offenders in Louisville and connected to their families.
“This is a very, very positive first step, but it isn't the final step,” Nemes said. “I want to keep pushing both our city government and our state government to go all the way and get our local kids here short-term and long-term.”
But James, a former police officer, said keeping the kids close to home is not his main concern.
“A lot of times, the child is involved in a lot of drama and trauma in their life, and removing them from that environment often times will help that child become a better person,” he said.
The downtown building that housed the old juvenile detention facility will not sit empty. James said it is being re-purposed for other Metro government use. He said the city will announce specific plans later this year.
