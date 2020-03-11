LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville pastor who has led Kingdom Land Baptist Church for more than 25 years was honored with a street sign bearing his name.
A sign designating "Reverend H. Wayne Colbert Way" was unveiled Wednesday at the northeast corner of 7th and 11th streets in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
"It's humbling for one," said Colbert, who found out about the new street sign Sunday. "And again, it lets me know that what we do in the community is received and we're making a difference in people's lives."
The new sign sits right outside his church. Dozens of church members, friends and family members attended the unveiling, which featured a speech from Louisville Metro Council President David James.
Kingdom Land Baptist church helps the homeless through its Women of Worth (W.O.W.) Transitional House.
