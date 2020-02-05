LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new taco and tequila bar will open in Louisville on Sunday.
Agave and Rye started in Covington, Kentucky. This will be the restaurant's fourth location. There are also locations in Lexington, Kentucky, and Liberty Center, Ohio.
The new restaurant is located at 426 Baxter Avenue inside the former Ward 426 location. It will serve tacos, sides, desserts, margaritas, bourbon and cocktails.
"We do everything from scratch in house. We offer tacos that have lobsters which we poach in house, our short rib is braised in house, everything we do from scratch which is really wonderful," General Manager Matthew Buetow said.
There's also a free game room with 15 retro arcade games. The restaurant will hold soft openings starting on Thursday, Feb. 6. The grand opening is Sunday, Feb.9 at 11 a.m.
Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays, and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until midnight.
