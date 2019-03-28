LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ambulance ride, nurses, doctors, machines and uncertainty of being admitted to the hospital is intense.
If you've experienced it, you probably feel lucky to have made it out.
But a moment of happiness and a second to forget about that diagnosis are often just what the doctor ordered, and it's what patients at Norton Hospitals across Louisville will get to experience more.
"Anytime, anywhere, someone just needs a little boost and pick-me-up to relieve stress and may just need some love and hugs, Pepper will be there," dog handler Dawn Hanke said.
Pepper the lab/golden mix and Juno the golden retriever are about to be unleashed at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital. The dogs will be working full-time at both medical facilities. Wet noses and wagging tails are all the dogs need to bring with them.
"They're very soothing," said Edie Nixon of Louisville. "If you're going through a stressful procedure, they can help you feel a little less stress."
Nixon would certainly know. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and faced many dark days.
"One of the therapies was to go to bed for almost a year," she said. "We had a Scottie at the time, and the Scottie was on my bed and kept me positive through it."
She made it through and is giving back. Nixon's donation gave Norton the funding needed to bring in Pepper and Juno.
Paws for Purpose and the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women helped to train the new therapy dogs.
