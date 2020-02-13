LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky leads the nation in rate of deaths from lung cancer. It's the commonwealth's biggest cancer killer, and until recently a state four diagnosis was basically a death sentence.
But there's now a new treatment in Louisville that could change that prognosis.
Someone who has benefited is Rita Brierly, 69, who is finally starting to feel like herself again. Until recently, even washing the dishes was impossible. It all started four months ago.
"I had twitches in my arm," she said.
Those twitches shot all the way up to her head. A CT scan showed the bad news: six tumors in her brain.
But, they had spread from a tumor the size of a ping pong ball in her left lung. After 57 years of smoking that started at age 12, Brierly had gotten the disease that's already claimed many of her family members. Despite the diagnosis, she took it all in stride.
"I said 'I'll leave it to the Lord, and the Lord will take care of it and give you all the knowledge to take care of me," she said. "And they have."
Doctors at the Norton Cancer Institute got rid of the tumors in her brain with three doses of radiation. Then came the cancer in her lung. For that, a relatively new treatment combining chemotherapy and what's become a silver bullet in the fight against cancer: immunotherapy.
Essentially, it supercharges a body's immune system, allowing it to seek out and attack cancer and target certain mutations within it.
"And then also targeting certain mutations within the cancer. "We now know to look inside the tumor DNA for specific mutations," said Dr. Adam Lye, an oncologist with the Norton Cancer Institute. "And then there are specific treatments that we'll then target those mutations."
Lye said five years ago, only 5% of lung cancer patients survived five years. About 50% are responding to this new treatment.
And Brierly is among them. Three weeks ago, she got another CT scan. It showed that her tumor had shrunk in half. She couldn't believe her eyes.
"I was happy," Brierly said. "I want to be with my family."
Another big factor in the improved numbers is early detection. Where in the past, only abut 15% of lung cancers were found early, these days, thanks to more screening and improved technology, that number has jumped to more than 21%.
"We are starting to do CAT scans of the chest on smokers starting at the age of 55, whereas before, we were waiting until they developed symptoms to image them," Lye said. " And, by that time, they're stage 3 or stage 4 typically."
Still, Lye said only a small percentage are found because so few smokers regularly see a doctor. He advises all smokers 55 and over to do just that. Brierly's advice for anyone who hasn't started smoking: don't. Despite developing emphysema and now lung cancer, she continues to smoke a pack a day, and she said she and her husband Phillip have tried everything. They say, though, when they finish these, they're stopping for good.
Meanwhile, she's enjoying life like never before.
"I used to pinch, save, carry on," she said. "No. I'm going out for dinner, do what I please."
If you think you might be at risk for lung cancer you can contact the Norton Cancer Institute's Patient Navigator Program at 502-629-LUNG (5864).
