LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville and the Kentucky Distillers' Association have a plan to increase diversity in the bourbon industry.
They created a scholars program that will award five full-tuition scholarships for the school's "Distilled Spirits Business Certificate."
Officials say preference will be given to under-represented groups, including minorities and women. The certificate is a graduate-level, online program to prepare people to enter the bourbon business. And on top of the classwork, the students will also participate in internships and mentorships.
“At the University of Louisville, we are committed to empowering our communities by improving equity and access in all areas of education and achievement,” U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said in a news release. “The KDA/UofL partnership is a shining example of how we can work hand in hand with industry to create a more equitable society for all in one of our state’s essential industries.”
The bourbon industry reportedly makes a more than $8 billion impact on Kentucky every year.
