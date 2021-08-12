LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new VA community clinic is opening in Louisville.
The Robley Rex VA Medical Center said its Greenwood VA Clinic, located on Dixie Highway near Greenwood Road in Pleasure Ridge Park, will start seeing patients on Monday, Aug. 16.
Patients who used to be seen at the Shively VA Clinic will now be seen there.
Clinic officials said Greenwood combines the highest level of quality health care with the latest technology.
The new clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed on federal holidays.
