New van shuttles UPS employees with developmental and intellectual disabilities to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new handicap-accessible van is now a vehicle for success for people with developmental disabilities in Louisville.
Louisville-based nonprofit Zoom Group offers vocational support to people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. More than 110 Zoom Group participants work in supply chain at UPS. Many of them assemble boxes to ship medical supplies out of the supply chain building on Outer Loop.
The UPS Foundation awarded a $42,000 grant to Zoom Group, and the van will be used to shuttle employees to work.
“Many of the individuals who come to work have to utilize the services that are provided through Medicaid and ADA transportation, and that can be quite a challenge,” Zoom Group President and CEO Melissa Marvel said.
Nick Clay is one employee who will use the van to get to work.
“I build boxes,” he said. “I love my job.”
Marvel said arriving to work on time will give the employees the confidence they need to succeed in the workforce.
“They don't care for snow days, because they want to come to work,” Marvel said. “They don't care for holidays, because they want to come to work. And they just thank God every day that they've got a job, and they're very grateful to be here and to be with Zoom.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.