LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week the city of Louisville released hundreds of hours of videos, transcripts, pictures and other reports from the Breonna Taylor case.
Police killed the 26-year old hospital technician on March 13 during a raid at her Pleasure Ridge Park apartment.
The newly released evidence includes body camera footage and interviews with the Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team.
The police department maintains there is no body camera video of the shooting itself -- only the moments afterward -- and SWAT officers had the first cameras inside Taylor's apartment.
The body camera footage provides more context on why Lt. Dale Massey, the SWAT commander, described the raid as "an egregious act."
This is what SWAT saw that night.
No officers were charged for Taylor's death. Attorney General Daniel Cameron found Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Mattingly justified in their use of force saying they fired after Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot Mattingly.
Walker says he shot once, as a warning, not knowing it was police busting down the door at 1am. The officers returned a hail of bullets hitting Taylor six times according to Cameron.
A search warrant said narcotics officers believed Taylor could be holding drugs or thousands in drug money for her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover.
She had no criminal history and officials later said they found nothing illegal in her home.
Taylor's death stirred outrage and ongoing protests in Louisville and throughout the country. The city of Louisville settled a wrongful death lawsuit with her family for $12 million.
