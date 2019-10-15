LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dale Woods is settling in as WDRB Media’s new president and general manager.
He replaced Bill Lamb, who left to lead the stations owned by the Fox Network in Los Angeles, KTTV and KCOP.
Woods started the job on Oct. 1, and he’ll be the person behind WDRB’s Point of View editorials starting Tuesday. Woods plans to continue the segments that Lamb pioneered by tackling the biggest cultural and political issues facing the city and the state.
Woods is described as a broadcast veteran with 20 years experience.
“I grew up in Ohio about an hour east of Columbus, Ohio,” Woods said. “For me, personally and professionally, I'm just so excited to be back in this part of the country.”
He is a former general manager at WSMV-HD in Nashville, WHO-HD in Des Moines, Iowa, KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa, and for stations in Amarillo, Texas and Billings, Montana.
“In 2012, I got recognized as general manager of the year from Broadcasting and Cable Magazine,” Woods said.
Woods calls WDRB one of the elite stations in the country and said he doesn’t have anything in mind that he wants to change.
“I’m so happy to not have to fix anything, because it’s not broken,” he said. “I don't have anything to change. When you're the No. 1 station, and great things are happening, there's no agenda to come in here and change anything. Just to continue to grow and to be the best is what's important to not only myself but to the owners of the company.”
Woods said his vision for the future of WDRB is to be on the forefront of the latest technology.
