FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new website launched Wednesday in Kentucky showing up-to-date availability of recovery houses for anyone in early recovery from drug addiction and looking for help.
The new website — created by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center — allows people to confidentially find "safe, affordable housing openings based on their needs and personal situation," the University of Kentucky said in a news release Wednesday.
"This, we hope, is the beginning of finding more recovery housing, supplying more recovery housing," said Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "And when people say, 'Yes, I’m ready to engage in my own recovery,' we, in Kentucky can say 'Yes' back.”
Kentucky saw a 13.55% increase from December 2020 to December 2021, going from 2,104 reported overdose deaths to 2,389. The number has quadrupled since 1999.
"We know all too well in this state that addiction spares no one," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in Frankfort. "I don't know about you but I don't want to lose one more Kentuckian or one more American to addiction."
The website is funded through a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is a joint effort between UK and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
At the time of launch, the site shows more than 60 recovery houses, all with up-to-date availability for anyone looking for help.
"Up until now, finding recovery housing options has proven to be an issue for many individuals with a substance use disorder for multiple reasons," said Terry Bunn, director of the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center. "What sets this website apart is its ability to provide a list of available beds within recovery houses. It is not just a static list. These recovery houses are updating their available beds on a regular basis."
Bunn said FindHelpNowKY.org addresses the first stage of care, which is the treatment and the new site, FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org, helps people with the second stage which is finding supportive housing in early recovery.
For a direct link to the new website, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.