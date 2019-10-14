LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new sports and learning complex planned for west Louisville now has a new partner.
According to a news release, Norton Healthcare will donate $5 million to the project. The contribution comes in the form of a $3 million grant, and an additional challenge grant of $2 million in matching funds.
The facility will be named the Norton Sports Health Athletics & Learning Complex.
"This is a significant opportunity for Norton Healthcare to help unify our community and transform this key area of our city," said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, in a statement. "This facility will bring with it the power to impact change and positively influence children and their families through sports and learning. We're excited to support this project."
The 24-acre property will include an indoor-outdoor track and field space, a learning lab, entertainment space, bowling alley and more.
Cox says it's only right that the former tobacco processing site be devoted to improving health.
"How great is it that we're in a brown field that used to have a tobacco processing plant?" he asked. "Think about that: a tobacco processing plant. And now it's going to be an area that’s dedicated to the health and well being of an entire community."
The $35 million complex is expected to be finished by the end of 2020. Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds says fundraising is within $15 million of the goal.
"To be here in this space right now and have this company say, 'Not only do we believe in the West End, but we are going to put our money where our mouth is. We are going to invest. We are going to put our name on this complex," she said. "This is a big deal."
This is one of several projects expected to help jump-start the economy of west Louisville.
