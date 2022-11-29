LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Meade County was tricked out of tens of thousands of dollars in what's being called the "grandparent scam."
Now, federal officials in Louisville said they charged a New York man they said was behind it.
Juan Carlos Arcena Cabrera, 28, was arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
"Grandparent scams," also known as "person-in-need scams," involve perpetrators making false claims to victims that their loved one is in jeopardy and in need of money that the perpetrator will use to assist the loved one, according to a news from federal authorities.
Court documents indicate Cabrera conspired with others to trick seniors into sending cash payments under the false pretense that a grandchild or loved one had been in a car accident or was facing legal trouble. Scam callers would reach out to victims repeatedly, claiming more money was needed to cover additional emergency expenses.
Cabrera was arrested as he attempted to pick up a parcel full of cash, that had been shipped from Kentucky to a FedEx store in New York, after posing as the grandson of the victim.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
