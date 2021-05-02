CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Over six months after a baby box was installed in Clarksville, a healthy newborn baby was surrendered early Sunday morning.
Safe Haven Baby Box has specially-designed boxes that provide a place for mothers in crisis to give up their babies anonymously without fear of legal consequences or harming their baby.
Alarms in the box alert officials when a baby has been placed inside. The organization says the child was left in the baby box at the Clarksville Fire Department.
"The parent or parents of the child made a choice based on love and grace," said Clarksville Fire Chief, Brandon Skaggs. "With a dedicated team and available resources this choice has provided hope, love, and a life for this child."
The Clarksville Safe Haven Baby Box opened on Oct. 16, 2020.
"That’s the ultimate act of selflessness. I’m so thankful she chose a safe place to surrender her child and not in a dumpster or trash can like we see too many times," said Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
No other details were immediately provided about the baby, who will be placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services after being released from the hospital.
Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes say the process ensures the baby finds an adoptive family within 30-45 days.
Anyone interested in adopting the baby is asked to contact their state's Department of Social Services and register as a foster and adoption family.
