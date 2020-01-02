LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville families started 2020 by welcoming babies into the world.
Baptist Health Louisville says Sawyer Lee is its first baby of the new year. He was born at 12:53 a.m. on Jan. 1. Little Sawyer was two weeks early but still weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20 and a half inches long.
His parents, Rob and Amanda, say they were excited to hear that little Sawyer was the first baby at Baptist. Sawyer has a big sister and big brother waiting for him at home.
About 40 minutes later, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2020.
Parents Alexis Dow and Michael Parrish of Louisville, welcomed their son Mathias Parrish at 1:35 a.m. Mathias weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 19 inches long.
Congrats to both couples and their little bundles of joy.
